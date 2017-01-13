Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Cincinnati minor league RHP Carlos Gonzalez (Louisville-IL) 50 games after testing positive for Methamphetamine; New York Mets minor league RHP Gary Cornish (Brooklyn-NYP), Houston minor league RHP Makay Nelson (Tri-City, NYP), Boston minor league OF Tyler Spoon (Greenville-SAL) 50 games apiece, after testing positive for Amphetamine; Detroit minor league RHP Tommy Collier (Erie-EL) and free agent minor league INF Kal Simmons 50 games each following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Manny Machado, INF Ryan Flahertry and LHPs Zach Britton and T.J. McFarland on one-year contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Brock Holt, SS Xander Bogaerts, OF Jackie Bradley Jr., C Sandy Leon, LHP Robbie Ross Jr. and RHPs Joe Kelly and Tyler Thornburg on one-year contracts. Extended their Player Development Contract with Portland (EL) for an additional two years, through the 2020 season.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 3B Todd Frazier, LHP Dan Jennings and RHPs Miguel Gonzalez, Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Danny Salazar, Bryan Shaw, Cody Allen and Zach McAllister on one-year contracts and with RHP Steve Delabar and RHP Travis Banwart on minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Justin Wilson, RHPs Bruce Rondon and Alex Wilson, INFs Nick Castellanos, Jose Iglesias and Andrew Romine on one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel and OFs Jake Marisnick and George Springer on one-year contracts and with INF Reid Brignac, C Juan Centeno and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Eric Hosmer on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Kole Calhoun, 2B Danny Espinosa and RHPs Garrett Richards and Matt Shoemaker on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hector Santiago and RHPs Brandon Kintzler and Kyle Gibson on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with SS Didi Gregorius, OF Aaron Hicks, LHP Tommy Layne, RHP Michael Pineda, C Austin Romine and RHP Adam Warren on one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Sonny Gray and Liam Hendriks, and C Stephen Vogt on one-year contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OFs Jarrod Dyson and Leonys Martin, INFs Jean Segura and Danny Valencia, LHPs James Paxton and Drew Smyly and RHPs Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent on one-year contracts. Assigned RHP Cody Martin outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Xavier Cedeno, SSs Tim Beckham and Brad Miller, OFs Corey Dickerson and Kevin Kiermaier, and RHPs Brad Boxberger, Alex Cobb, Danny Farquhar and Erasmo Ramirez on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos, INF Jurickson Profar and RHPs Jeremy Jeffress, Sam Dyson, A.J. Griffin and Tanner Scheppers on one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Darwin Barney and OF Ezequiel Carrera on one-year contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin, SS Chris Owings, C Chris Herrmann and RHP Randall Delgado on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired INF Micah Johnson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named or cash considerations. Agreed to terms with LHP Ian Krol and RHP Arodys Vizcaino on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named David Ross special assistant to baseball operations. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jake Arrieta, Hector Rondon and Justin Grimm on one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tony Cingrani, SS Zack Cozart, CF Billy Hamilton and RHP Blake Wood on one-year contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Nolan Arenado on a two-year contract and with OF Charlie Blackmon and RHP Tyler Chatwood on one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Fields, C Yasmani Grandal and LHPs Alex Wood and Luis Avilan on one-year contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 2B Derek Dietrich, SS Adeiny Hechavarria, OF Marcell Ozuna and RHPs Tom Koehler and A.J. Ramos on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wily Peralta and RHP Carlos Torres on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Travis d’Arnaud, LHP Josh Edgin and RHPs Jacob deGrom, Jeurys Familia, Matt Harvey and Addison Reed on one-year contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Freddy Galvis and RHP Jeanmar Gomez on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF Jody Mercer and RHPs Jared Hughes, Juan Nicasio, Gerrit Cole and Drew Hutchison on one-year contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal and LHP Kevin Siegrist on one-year contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Carter Capps and Brandon Maurer and LHPs Christian Friedrich and Brad Hand on one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Eduardo Nunez and RHP George Kontos on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Bryce Harper, C Derek Norris, 3B Anthony Rendon and RHP Tanner Roark on one-year contracts and with LHP Neal Cotts on a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Richie Tate and RHP Dimitri Kourtis.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Cody Winiarski.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Aaron Gretz.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jesse Beal to Philadelphia (NL).

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF Yeixon Ruiz to Normal for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Richaun Holmes to Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, linebackers coach Bob Babich and offensive line/run game coordinator Juan Castillo.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted Steve Wilks to defensive coordinator.

DENVER BRONCOS — Terminated the contracts of offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, O-line coach Clancy Barone and tight ends coach Brian Pariani. Named Mike McCoy offensive coordinator.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed defensive coordinator Mike Smith to a contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired F Felix Girard from Nashville for F Cody McLeod and assigned him to San Antonio (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Lappin to Albany (AHL). Activated F Jacob Josefson off injured reserve.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Colorado’s Michael Sdao indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 11 game at Idaho.

ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced the team mutually agreed to part ways with coach Dave Leger. Named Mike Duco interim coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Hugo Arellano and F Justin Dhillon. Traded D A.J. DeLaGarza to Houston for Targeted and General allocation money.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Ilie Sanchez to a two-year contract through 2018.

TENNIS Tennis Integrity Unit

TIU — Suspended Romanian player Mihaita Damian one year and fined him 5,000 Euros and Australian player Calum Puttergill six months and fined him $10,000 for betting-related corruption offenses.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced OT Cam Robinson, CB Marlon Humphrey and WR ArDarius Stewart will enter the NFL draft.

CHATTANOOGA Named Jonathan Cooley defensive backs coach, Demarcus Covington outside linebackers coach, Ryan Aplin wide receivers coach and Scott Aligo director of player personnel for the football program.

DELAWARE — Named Matt Simon offensive coordinator.

KENTUCKY — Announced junior WR Jeff Badet will transfer.

MICHIGAN — Named Pep Hamilton assistant coach and passing game coordinator.

PURDUE — Named Chris Barclay offensive quality control coach and Sean Pugh director of football player development.