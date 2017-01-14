Sports Listen

Sports News

Friday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 1:03 am
EAST

Brown 98, Princeton 88

Canisius 59, St. Peter’s 54

Case Western 79, NYU 52

Hofstra 70, Towson 61

Iona 68, Niagara 61

James Madison 66, Delaware 51

John Jay 56, York (NY) 54

Penn 66, Yale 55

St. John’s 71, Georgetown 66

Villanova 69, Seton Hall 52

William Smith 72, RPI 58

SOUTH

Berea 117, St. Mary of the Woods 75

Brescia 75, Cincinnati Christian 71

Centre 43, Rhodes 37

Drexel 71, UNC Wilmington 38

Elon 84, Coll. of Charleston 56

William & Mary 60, Northeastern 58

MIDWEST

Concordia (St.P) 78, Mary 68

Cornell (Iowa) 80, Lawrence 41

DePaul 100, Butler 69

Drake 93, Bradley 60

Green Bay 89, Oakland 47

Indiana-East 95, Point Park 81

Knox 54, Beloit 47

Marquette 85, Xavier 61

Martin Luther 67, North Central (Minn.) 49

Mayville St. 67, Viterbo 58

Milwaukee 81, Detroit 69

Minn. St. (Mankato) 71, Minot St. 59

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65, Augustana (SD) 55

Missouri St. 77, Evansville 41

Mount Mary 77, Silver Lake 54

N. Iowa 78, Illinois St. 40

Northwestern (Minn.) 63, Bethany Lutheran 60

Ripon 79, Monmouth (Ill.) 43

S. Illinois 77, Wichita St. 54

SW Minnesota St. 75, Minn.-Crookston 66

Sioux Falls 55, Bemidji St. 47

St. Cloud St. 83, Upper Iowa 66

St. Norbert 78, Illinois College 48

St. Scholastica 64, Crown (Minn.) 33

Wayne (Neb.) 87, Northern St. (SD) 82

Winona St. 70, Minn. Duluth 60

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported

FAR WEST

California 65, Colorado 53

Oregon 59, Southern Cal 53

Stanford 77, Utah 58

UCLA 66, Oregon St. 56

Washington 90, Arizona 73

Washington St. 68, Arizona St. 49

