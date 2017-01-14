Friday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Brown 98, Princeton 88
Canisius 59, St. Peter’s 54
Case Western 79, NYU 52
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Hofstra 70, Towson 61
Iona 68, Niagara 61
James Madison 66, Delaware 51
John Jay 56, York (NY) 54
Penn 66, Yale 55
St. John’s 71, Georgetown 66
Villanova 69, Seton Hall 52
William Smith 72, RPI 58
Berea 117, St. Mary of the Woods 75
Brescia 75, Cincinnati Christian 71
Centre 43, Rhodes 37
Drexel 71, UNC Wilmington 38
Elon 84, Coll. of Charleston 56
William & Mary 60, Northeastern 58
Concordia (St.P) 78, Mary 68
Cornell (Iowa) 80, Lawrence 41
DePaul 100, Butler 69
Drake 93, Bradley 60
Green Bay 89, Oakland 47
Indiana-East 95, Point Park 81
Knox 54, Beloit 47
Marquette 85, Xavier 61
Martin Luther 67, North Central (Minn.) 49
Mayville St. 67, Viterbo 58
Milwaukee 81, Detroit 69
Minn. St. (Mankato) 71, Minot St. 59
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65, Augustana (SD) 55
Missouri St. 77, Evansville 41
Mount Mary 77, Silver Lake 54
N. Iowa 78, Illinois St. 40
Northwestern (Minn.) 63, Bethany Lutheran 60
Ripon 79, Monmouth (Ill.) 43
S. Illinois 77, Wichita St. 54
SW Minnesota St. 75, Minn.-Crookston 66
Sioux Falls 55, Bemidji St. 47
St. Cloud St. 83, Upper Iowa 66
St. Norbert 78, Illinois College 48
St. Scholastica 64, Crown (Minn.) 33
Wayne (Neb.) 87, Northern St. (SD) 82
Winona St. 70, Minn. Duluth 60
No scores reported
California 65, Colorado 53
Oregon 59, Southern Cal 53
Stanford 77, Utah 58
UCLA 66, Oregon St. 56
Washington 90, Arizona 73
Washington St. 68, Arizona St. 49