Frolik, Flames beat Coyotes 4-2

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 1:15 am
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Michael Frolik had a goal and an assist in Calgary’s four-goal first period, and the Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Mikael Backlund, Dennis Wideman and Lance Bouma also scored as Calgary (20-17-2) improved to 4-0 against Arizona this season. Frolik stopped a 20-game drought with his first goal since Nov. 16 against the Coyotes, and rookie Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to six games with an assist.

Brendan Perlini and Martin Hanzal scored for Arizona (11-21-5), which has lost seven straight.

