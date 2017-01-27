Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ganong wins downhill race…

Ganong wins downhill race overshadowed by crashes, injuries

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:52 am
Share

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Travis Ganong won a men’s World Cup downhill race Friday, with American teammate Steven Nyman and French skier Valentin Giraud Moine both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

World Cup men’s race director Markus Waldner says Giraud Moine is likely to have broken bones in both legs. The race was held up for half an hour while he received attention after losing control and crashing into the net near spectators.

Nyman crashed shortly before. It’s suspected he has a serious knee injury.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Ganong claimed his second World Cup win in 1 minute, 53.71 seconds, beating Kjetil Jansrud by 0.38 seconds and Peter Fill by 0.52.

Advertisement

Another downhill race is scheduled for Saturday.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ganong wins downhill race…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended