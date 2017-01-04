Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story La Salle beats Saint Louis 75-54 behind Price, Johnson
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gardner-Webb snaps 3 game…

Gardner-Webb snaps 3 game skid, beats Radford 70-59

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 9:11 pm
Share

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Tyrell Nelson scored 19 points and Gardner-Webb snapped a three-game losing streak with a 70-59 win over Radford on Wednesday night.

The loss was the first at home for Radford this season.

Nelson was on point nearly all night, finishing 8 of 10 from the field. Jamaal Robateau scored 14 points and Brandon Miller added 12 for Gardner-Webb (8-8, 1-2 Big South), which shot 52 percent and held Radford to 39 percent.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Caleb Tanner had 12 points and Randy Phillips finished with 10 to lead the Highlanders (7-8, 2-1), whose 59 points was their lowest output of the season at home.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs led 29-21 at halftime but Radford rallied to tie at 49 with 8:16 left on a Tanner 3-pointer. However Nelson quickly answered with a jumper on the other end, sparking a 9-0 Gardner-Webb run. Radford never got back within six points.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gardner-Webb snaps 3 game…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story La Salle beats Saint Louis 75-54 behind Price, Johnson