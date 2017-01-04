Gardner-Webb snaps 3 game skid, beats Radford 70-59

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Tyrell Nelson scored 19 points and Gardner-Webb snapped a three-game losing streak with a 70-59 win over Radford on Wednesday night.
The loss was the first at home for Radford this season.
Nelson was on point nearly all night, finishing 8 of 10 from the field. Jamaal Robateau scored 14 points and Brandon Miller added 12 for Gardner-Webb (8-8, 1-2 Big South), which shot 52 percent and held Radford to 39 percent.
Caleb Tanner had 12 points and Randy Phillips finished with 10 to lead the Highlanders (7-8, 2-1), whose 59 points was their lowest output of the season at home.
The Bulldogs led 29-21 at halftime but Radford rallied to tie at 49 with 8:16 left on a Tanner 3-pointer. However Nelson quickly answered with a jumper on the other end, sparking a 9-0 Gardner-Webb run. Radford never got back within six points.