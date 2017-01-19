George helps Pacers rally past Kings 106-100 win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 24 points, Jeff Teague had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a big second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100 on Wednesday night.

Indiana trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half, and then outscored Sacramento 65-40 in the final two quarters to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Reserve Al Jefferson had 20 points in 17 minutes for the Pacers, and Myles Turner had 16 points.

DeMarcus Cousins had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Sacramento, which lost Rudy Gay to a torn left Achilles tendon in the third quarter. It was Cousins’ fifth career triple-double.

Advertisement

The Kings closed out a 1-6 homestand and have dropped eight of 10 overall.

Gay, Sacramento’s second-leading scorer, fell to the floor while driving to the basket and was carried off the court. Gay, who had 21 points, will be evaluated Thursday.

George made a jumper and Teague connected on two foul shots to give Indiana a 99-98 lead with 1:56 left. George then hit another jumper and Thaddeus Young’s block on Cousins set up a key dunk by Turner in the final seconds.

Darren Collison, Arron Afflalo and Kosta Koufos each had 11 points for the Kings. Collison also had nine assists and four steals.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Shot 41 percent from the field in the first half and were outrebounded 24-11. … Rodney Stuckey (sore left hamstring) was not in uniform and has not played since De. 28.

Kings: Reserves Omri Casspi (strained tendon) and Ty Lawson (ankle sprain) were unavailable.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Face the struggling Lakers on Friday in Los Angeles.

Kings: Visit Memphis on Friday for the start of a season-high eight-game road trip.