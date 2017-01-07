George, Teague score 19 to lead Pacers over Knicks, 123-109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Thaddeus Young had 16 points and nine rebounds, C.J. Miles added 15 points off the bench, and the Pacers (20-18) extended their winning streak to a season-best fifth straight game.

Carmelo Anthony and Brandon Jennings each scored 17 points for the Knicks (17-20), who lost for the seventh time in eight games. Kristaps Porzingis made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The Pacers used a 14-2 run at the start of the second quarter to pull away. Teague’s 3 with 49 seconds to go in the first half put the Pacers ahead 60-40 before Porzingis answered with a 3-pointer of his own and Miles scored to give Indiana a 62-43 halftime lead.

New York’s trip to Indiana was on the second night of a back-to-back on the road. The Knicks overcame an 18-point deficit Friday in Milwaukee to end a six-game skid, but falling into a 29-point hole against the Pacers was too much to climb.

Miles made a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to give Indiana a 99-70 lead. Al Jefferson made two free throws to make it 103-80 before the Knicks went on a 14-2 run to get within 11 when Mindaugas Kuzminskas dunked with 4:57 remaining.

George made two free throws to extend Indiana’s lead and Young dunked on an alley-oop pass from Teague to put the Pacers ahead 114-100 with 3:50 to go.

TIP-INS

Knicks: In the first quarter, New York shot 57.9 percent from the field and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range, but turned it over nine times in the quarter for six points and trailed 33-29.

Pacers: Monta Ellis played wearing a protective face mask for a broken nose suffered Tuesday at Detroit. It was his first game with the mask after playing without it in Thursday’s game with Brooklyn. . G Rodney Stuckey was out with a sore left hamstring.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Monday they host New Orleans for its second meeting in less than two weeks and final of the regular-season series.

Pacers: Are off for five days before they meet the Denver Nuggets in London on Thursday in Indiana’s first regular-season game outside of the U.S. or Canada.