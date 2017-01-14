Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story FGCU beats Lipscomb 84-80 behind Johnson’s 23 points
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Georgia St. stiffens up,…

Georgia St. stiffens up, tops Louisiana Monroe 73-65 in OT

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 7:59 pm
Share

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jeremy Hollowell scored 24 points, Malik Benlevi drained five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, and Georgia State’s stingy overtime defense led to a 73-65 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Tied at 59 after regulation, Georgia State (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) held the Warhawks without a point until Jordon Harris’ jumper with 1:19 left cut the lead to 68-61. It was the only field goal for Louisiana-Monroe in the extra period.

The Panthers opened a seven-point lead on Benlevi’s 3-pointer with 9:33 remaining in regulation, but Louisiana-Monroe answered with a 9-2 run to tie it at 52 with 3:18 left.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Benlevi hit another 3 with 47 seconds left to give Georgia State a 59-57 lead. The Warhawks had a chance for the lead when Marcus Washington was fouled on his made jumper 16 seconds later to tie it at 59, but he missed the free throw.

Advertisement

Sam McDaniel, Nick Coppola and Travis Munnings each finished with 11 points for Louisiana-Monroe (6-11, 0-4), with McDaniel grabbing 13 rebounds.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Georgia St. stiffens up,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story FGCU beats Lipscomb 84-80 behind Johnson’s 23 points