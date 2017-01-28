Sports Listen

German luger Huefner beats Hamlin to win 5th world title

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:07 am
IGLS, Austria (AP) — German luger Tatjana Huefner won the women’s singles race at the world championships on Saturday for her fifth career individual gold medal, and first in five years.

Leading after the first run, Huefner posted the second-fastest time in the final run to beat Erin Hamlin of the United States by 0.213 seconds, and Kimberley McRae of Canada by 0.240. Hamlin had won the gold medal in Friday’s sprint event.

Olympic and defending world champion Natalie Geisenberger was only 17th before setting a track record of 39.822 seconds in the final run to finish sixth, 0.294 behind her German teammate.

Huefner has won eight medals at world championships and three at Olympics, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The men’s doubles race was scheduled for later Saturday.

Sports News
