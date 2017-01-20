Sports Listen

Gerrard to coach in Liverpool’s youth academy

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 1:22 pm
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team’s youth academy, starting in February.

The Premier League club says Gerrard will have a “wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players.”

The 36-year-old Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool and is one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

After an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the move marks a return to a club where Gerrard spent 17 years as a professional — having graduated from the academy.

The former Liverpool and England captain, who retired from football in November, says “it feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where professionally it all began.”

