Ghana survives Congo test, through to African Cup semifinals

By GERALD IMRAY January 29, 2017 1:20 pm
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Both Ayew brothers scored as Ghana survived a strong challenge from Congo to win 2-1 and advance to the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Jordan Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the 63rd minute and Andre Ayew swept in a 78th-minute penalty for the winner after Congo had equalized.

Congo’s equalizer, a curving long-range shot from Paul-Jose Mpoku soon after Jordan Ayew’s opener, threatened another surprise for the tournament’s favorite underdog.

But Ghana kept its nerve and maybe established itself as new title favorite in Gabon after Senegal’s elimination on Saturday. Ghana faces Senegal’s conqueror, Cameroon, in the semifinals.

The definitive moment came when Christian Atsu sped onto a pass late on and was tripped by Lomalisa Mutambala, giving Andre Ayew his chance from the spot.

Sports News
