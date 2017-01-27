Sports Listen

Goran Dragic leads Heat to 6th straight, 100-88 over Bulls

By JOHN JACKSON January 27, 2017 10:27 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Willie Reed scored 20 points and Dion Waiters added 19 to lead the Miami Heat to their sixth straight win Friday night, a 100-88 victory over the bickering Chicago Bulls.

Dwyane Wade had 15 points to lead the Bulls, who began the day with a team meeting and ended it with a second straight frustrating loss.

Wade and Butler started the controversy when they questioned the desire of the team’s younger players following a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Rajon Rondo fired back a day later, criticizing Wade and Butler in an Instagram post.

All three players were fined, and Wade and Butler were held out of the starting lineup as punishment.

Butler was the first off bench and received a loud ovation from the United Center crowd when he checked in with 6:53 remaining in the first quarter. Wade also received a loud ovation when he entered 28 seconds later.

Rondo, though, was greeted by some boos when he checked in with 5:05 to go in the first.

Sports News
