Gordon, Harden lead Rockets to 101-91 win over Wizards

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 31 points and James Harden had 23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 101-91 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Harden’s ninth triple-double of the season was a rocky encore to his brilliant New Year’s Eve performance where he had 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds against the Knicks and became the first player in NBA history with a 50-15-15 game.

Harden committed six turnovers and was just 2 for 11 on 3-pointers after going 9 for 16 against New York.

Houston won its fifth straight game and started off the new month with a win following a 15-2 December.

John Wall had 18 points and 11 assists for Washington, which snapped a three-game winning streak and failed to move over .500 for the first time since it was 6-5 last season.

Bradley Beal had 27 points for the Wizards after missing Friday night’s game against Brooklyn with a right ankle sprain.

Gordon hit a deep 3 to give Houston an eight-point lead with two minutes remaining and later stretched the lead to 10 with a layup with a little more than a minute left.

Washington had a 53-41 lead at halftime, thanks in large part to Houston’s eight turnovers and poor shooting from beyond the arc. The Rockets were just 2 of 17 on 3s in the first half but made 10 of 22 in the second half to turn the game around.

Houston stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring Washington 37-17 to turn a 12-point deficit into an eight-point lead.

TIP-INS

Wizards: After scoring eight points in 24 minutes starting in place of Beal on Friday against Brooklyn, rookie SG Sheldon McClellan did not play. … Marcin Gortat had 13 points and 14 rebounds. . Former Rockets SG Marcus Thornton had seven points in 18 minutes for Washington.

Rockets: SF Corey Brewer started in place of Patrick Beverley, who missed his second straight game with a sprained right wrist. … Houston scored a season-low 14 points in the first quarter. … Harden clinched his triple-double with an alley-oop assist to Montrezl Harrell with 10 seconds remaining in the game.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Dallas on Tuesday night.

Rockets: Host Oklahoma City on Thursday night.