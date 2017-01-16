Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Flailing Flyers lack answers for recent struggles
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Green Bay's win over…

Green Bay’s win over Dallas seen by average of 48.5M on Fox

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:20 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Green Bay’s 34-31 win over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever.

The game Sunday had a 26.1 rating and 46 share, the network said Monday, the highest-rated NFC divisional game since 1997. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program, and the share is the percentage watching a telecast among those homes with TVs on at the time.

Pittsburgh’s 18-16 victory over Kansas City, shifted to prime time Sunday night because of bad weather, was seen by 37.4 million people on NBC and its digital platform, including 37.1 million on the network.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

___

Advertisement

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Topics:
Entertainment News Media News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Green Bay's win over…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Flailing Flyers lack answers for recent struggles