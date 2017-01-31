Grizzlies-Suns, Box

Parsons 0-3 2-2 2, Green 2-7 1-2 7, Gasol 6-12 4-4 18, Conley 12-18 7-8 38, Allen 4-9 0-0 8, Ennis 2-3 2-2 7, Randolph 8-13 0-0 18, Wright 3-5 0-0 6, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 1-1 3-4 6, Baldwin 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-6 2-2 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-80 21-24 115.
Warren 1-4 4-4 6, Chriss 8-12 2-4 20, Chandler 0-2 2-2 2, Bledsoe 3-11 7-11 14, Booker 6-20 10-12 22, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 5-7 0-0 11, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 2-3 6, Len 3-6 0-1 6, Knight 1-4 2-2 4, Ulis 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 31-74 29-39 96.
|Memphis
|31
|28
|29
|27—115
|Phoenix
|28
|20
|22
|26—
|96
3-Point Goals_Memphis 16-28 (Conley 7-10, Randolph 2-3, Gasol 2-4, Green 2-4, Harrison 1-1, Ennis 1-2, Carter 1-2, Allen 0-1, Daniels 0-1), Phoenix 5-19 (Chriss 2-4, Ulis 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Bledsoe 1-5, Knight 0-2, Booker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 44 (Green 8), Phoenix 42 (Len 7). Assists_Memphis 25 (Conley 9), Phoenix 11 (Bledsoe 4). Total Fouls_Memphis 26, Phoenix 19. Technicals_Phoenix defensive three second, Phoenix team, Tucker 2. Ejected_Tucker. A_16,332 (18,422).
