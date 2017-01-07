Grizzlies-Warriors, Box

Parsons 4-7 0-0 10, J.Green 1-3 1-3 4, Gasol 9-18 5-5 23, Conley 10-19 4-5 27, Allen 5-16 1-2 11, Ennis 3-8 0-0 7, Martin 0-0 2-2 2, Randolph 12-17 2-2 27, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 1-6 0-0 3, Daniels 4-8 0-0 12. Totals 50-103 15-19 128.
Durant 7-17 13-18 27, D.Green 3-6 4-5 11, Pachulia 3-4 4-4 10, Curry 15-27 5-5 40, Thompson 7-17 1-3 17, West 0-1 1-2 1, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Livingston 3-4 1-2 7, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-83 29-39 119.
|Memphis
|27
|28
|24
|32
|17—128
|Golden State
|34
|33
|31
|13
|8—119
3-Point Goals_Memphis 13-33 (Daniels 4-7, Conley 3-9, Parsons 2-4, Randolph 1-1, J.Green 1-2, Ennis 1-3, Carter 1-4, Allen 0-1, Gasol 0-2), Golden State 8-30 (Curry 5-13, Thompson 2-6, D.Green 1-3, McCaw 0-1, Iguodala 0-1, Clark 0-1, Durant 0-5). Fouled Out_D.Green, Carter. Rebounds_Memphis 47 (Allen 12), Golden State 44 (Durant 13). Assists_Memphis 29 (Conley 12), Golden State 23 (Curry 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 28, Golden State 21.
