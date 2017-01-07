Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story US, France level before mixed doubles decider at Hopman Cup Next Story Fourcade wins 12.5K pursuit at biathlon World Cup
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Grotheer claims maiden skeleton…

Grotheer claims maiden skeleton WCup win with track records

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 8:15 am
Share

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Christopher Grotheer set track records to win his first skeleton World Cup on Saturday.

The 25-year-old German produced a new best mark in his first run and bettered it with his second of 56.10 seconds for a combined time of 1 minute, 52.3 seconds on the Altenberg track.

Seven-time defending champion, Martins Dukurs, was 0.30 behind in the world champion’s first podium appearance of the season. Axel Jung of Germany was third, 0.47 seconds behind.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin, who was fifth, took the lead in the overall standings after three of eight races with 609, ahead of Dukurs on 586. Matt Antoine of the United States is third on 562 after finishing ninth in Altenberg.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Grotheer claims maiden skeleton…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story US, France level before mixed doubles decider at Hopman Cup Next Story Fourcade wins 12.5K pursuit at biathlon World Cup