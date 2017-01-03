Sports Listen

Guard Malique Trent leaves TCU team for personal reasons

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 3:17 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Malique Trent has left the TCU basketball team for what the coach says are personal reasons.

Coach Jamie Dixon on Tuesday did not elaborate on the decision by the junior guard. He wished Trent luck and thanked him for his contributions.

In 42 games over the past two seasons, the former junior college transfer averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game.

Trent started 27 games last season but only three this season. He averaged 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while playing in 12 games.

Topics:
Sports News
