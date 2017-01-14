Sports Listen

Guinea-Bissau stuns Gabon late to draw African Cup opener

By GERALD IMRAY January 14, 2017 1:11 pm
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau stunned host Gabon with a 90th-minute equalizer for a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations on Saturday, silencing a crowd that began the game with thunderous applause for a president who was supposed to be unpopular.

Gabon’s star man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, lifted the noise level even higher with a goal early in the second half to put the host on course for an opening-day victory.

But defender Juary Soares headed home Guinea-Bissau’s equalizer from a free kick just as the clock hit 90 minutes, and Guinea-Bissau took a point from its first game at a major championship.

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, under scrutiny after a disputed and violent election last year, earlier declared the tournament open and was cheered loudly.

