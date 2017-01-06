Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Moore, Thomas share lead at Kapalua Next Story Column: Amid abuses, college sports sometimes gets it right
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawks GM Wilcox apologizes…

Hawks GM Wilcox apologizes after fan insulted by joke

By CHARLES ODUM January 6, 2017 10:56 pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox has apologized for making a joke a fan believed was racially insensitive.

Wilcox insisted he was only trying to make fun of himself and his family.

Wilcox, who is white, made a reference to his mixed-race marriage and family while speaking to season-ticket holders in December.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Wilcox issued a statement, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, after the fan, Clarenton Crawford, was upset by the joke.

Advertisement

“At an early December chalk talk, I made a self-deprecating comment at my own expense regarding my family, which is multi-racial,” Wilcox said in the statement. “This joke offended Mr. Crawford and his wife and for that, I apologize.”

The Hawks have not issued a statement regarding the matter.

Former Hawks GM Danny Ferry resigned on June 22, 2015, after repeating racially charged statements from a scouting report about then-free agent Luol Deng.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawks GM Wilcox apologizes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Moore, Thomas share lead at Kapalua Next Story Column: Amid abuses, college sports sometimes gets it right