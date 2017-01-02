Hayward scores 30 points, Jazz beat Nets 101-89

NEW YORK (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds, helping the Utah Jazz pull away to beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Monday night.

Rodney Hood and Shelvin Mack also scored 15 points each for the Jazz.

Trevor Booker led the Nets with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Brook Lopez scored 14 points.

The game was tied 70-70 after three quarters, but Utah’s Joe Ingles and Raul Neto opened the fourth with consecutive buckets and the Jazz never trailed again. They extended their lead to 89-78 on Hood’s layup with 6:11 left, but the Nets pulled to 91-86 on Lopez’s dunk with 3:11 remaining.

Advertisement

Utah countered with a 9-1 run and took a game-high 13 point lead on Mack’s jumper with 1:09 left.