Heat-Bucks, Box

Babbitt 6-9 0-0 16, Whiteside 7-12 5-6 19, Dragic 6-13 6-6 19, Waiters 5-17 1-1 13, McGruder 3-5 0-0 7, J.Johnson 4-7 1-1 10, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Haslem 0-0 0-2 0, Ellington 3-7 0-0 7, T.Johnson 6-12 1-2 14. Totals 41-83 14-18 108.
Antetokounmpo 8-12 3-4 19, Snell 5-8 2-2 14, Parker 9-20 3-6 24, Henson 1-5 0-0 2, Brogdon 3-6 6-6 13, Beasley 5-5 1-1 11, Maker 1-1 0-0 2, Monroe 5-13 6-6 16, Dellavedova 1-5 6-6 9, Terry 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-80 27-31 116.
|Miami
|30
|18
|26
|34—108
|Milwaukee
|42
|23
|26
|25—116
3-Point Goals_Miami 12-32 (Babbitt 4-7, Waiters 2-6, Williams 1-1, J.Johnson 1-2, Ellington 1-3, McGruder 1-3, Dragic 1-5, T.Johnson 1-5), Milwaukee 9-15 (Parker 3-5, Snell 2-3, Terry 2-4, Dellavedova 1-1, Brogdon 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 27 (Whiteside 9), Milwaukee 46 (Monroe 11). Assists_Miami 33 (J.Johnson 12), Milwaukee 28 (Dellavedova 8). Total Fouls_Miami 21, Milwaukee 18. A_17,483 (18,717).
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.