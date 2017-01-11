Heat-Warriors, Box

Babbitt 1-6 0-0 2, Whiteside 13-17 2-3 28, Dragic 7-16 1-1 17, McGruder 0-4 1-2 1, Waiters 4-17 0-0 8, Reed 1-3 2-2 4, J.Johnson 6-14 1-2 14, Ellington 0-1 3-3 3, T.Johnson 6-11 3-4 18. Totals 38-89 13-17 95.
Durant 10-21 5-5 28, Green 4-11 5-6 13, Pachulia 3-5 2-2 8, Curry 8-21 4-5 24, McCaw 1-3 0-0 3, West 1-4 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Livingston 3-5 2-4 8, Clark 4-9 0-0 10, Iguodala 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 39-86 18-22 107.
|Miami
|29
|25
|14
|27—
|95
|Golden State
|27
|26
|26
|28—107
3-Point Goals_Miami 6-30 (T.Johnson 3-8, Dragic 2-5, J.Johnson 1-7, McGruder 0-1, Ellington 0-1, Babbitt 0-3, Waiters 0-5), Golden State 11-27 (Curry 4-11, Durant 3-6, Clark 2-3, McCaw 1-2, Iguodala 1-2, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 45 (Whiteside 20), Golden State 48 (Green 9). Assists_Miami 25 (Waiters 8), Golden State 28 (Curry 9). Total Fouls_Miami 22, Golden State 16. Technicals_Miami defensive three second, Miami team. A_19,596 (19,596).
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.