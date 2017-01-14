Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Lindsey Vonn’s WCup comeback race canceled due to snowfall
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Heavy snow forces cancellation…

Heavy snow forces cancellation of men’s downhill at Wengen

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 5:14 am
Share

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — The World Cup men’s downhill on the classic Lauberhorn course Saturday has been canceled due to heavy snowfall and fog.

Organizers say racing is not possible despite earlier deciding to start lower down the hill.

Snowfall of up to 45 centimeters (17 inches) overnight continued this morning, and wind gusts around 60 kph (37 mph) complicated work to clear the course.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Organizers previously said they would not try to race downhill on Sunday when a slalom is scheduled.

Advertisement

A make-up race is possible in March on the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek, Colorado, World Cup officials said Friday when a cancellation was predicted.

The Wengen race, in its 87th year, traditionally opens back-to-back downhill classics with the Hahnenkamm race next Saturday at Kitzbuehel, Austria.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Heavy snow forces cancellation…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Lindsey Vonn’s WCup comeback race canceled due to snowfall