Heavy snow forces cancellation of men’s downhill at Wengen

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — The World Cup men’s downhill on the classic Lauberhorn course Saturday has been canceled due to heavy snowfall and fog.

Organizers say racing is not possible despite earlier deciding to start lower down the hill.

Snowfall of up to 45 centimeters (17 inches) overnight continued this morning, and wind gusts around 60 kph (37 mph) complicated work to clear the course.

Organizers previously said they would not try to race downhill on Sunday when a slalom is scheduled.

A make-up race is possible in March on the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek, Colorado, World Cup officials said Friday when a cancellation was predicted.

The Wengen race, in its 87th year, traditionally opens back-to-back downhill classics with the Hahnenkamm race next Saturday at Kitzbuehel, Austria.