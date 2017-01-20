Sports Listen

Heberd’s double-double helps Oregon women top Colorado 71-66

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 11:20 pm
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Maite Cazorla added 14 points and six assists and Oregon beat Colorado 71-66 on Friday night.

The Ducks (13-6, 3-4 Pac-12) had a 9-3 run to lead 66-59 on Hebard’s layup with 2:14 left. The Buffaloes (11-7, 1-6) answered with baskets on consecutive possessions but Jacinta Vandenberg’s jumper at 1:22 and Sabrina Ionescu’s trio of free throws in the final 19 seconds helped the Ducks hold on.

Oregon took the lead for good and Hebard scored nine points during an 11-0 run which ended at 44-36 in the middle of the third quarter. Colorado got as close as 57-56 on Makenzie Ellis’ 3-pointer with 4:56 left.

Kennedy Leonard had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead Colorado. Ellis added 12 and Haley Smith scored 10.

The Buffaloes had their largest lead at 31-23 late in the second quarter.

