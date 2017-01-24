Sports Listen

Helicopter ferrying injured skier crashes in central Italy

By PIETRO DECRISTOFARO January 24, 2017 9:33 am
PENNE, Italy (AP) — A helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes slammed Tuesday into a mountainside in central Italy with at least six people aboard, another tragedy to hit a region slammed by recent earthquakes, heavy snowfall and an avalanche.

Poor visibility had slowed the arrival of rescue crews, and when they reached the scene they found the helicopter smashed into pieces in the snow.

Italy’s civil protection agency spokesman Luigi D’Angelo said unconfirmed information indicates there were six or seven people aboard, including the skier, medical personnel and flight crew. The helicopter was taking the injured skier from the Campo Felice ski area to the Abruzzo regional capital of L’Aquila, he said.

The mayor of nearby Lucoli, Gianluca Marrocchi, said he had seen the helicopter and wondered why it was flying so low.

“After that it disappeared in the fog,” he told RAI state TV.

The area is in Abruzzo, the same mountainous region where emergency crews have been working around the clock to recover victims of the powerful Jan. 18 avalanche that crushed a hotel.

