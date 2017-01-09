Hellebuyck gets 3rd shutout of season, Jets beat Flames 2-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night.

Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, winners of three of their last four games. Hellebuyck now has five shutouts in his two-year NHL career.

Chad Johnson stopped aside 25 shots for the Flames, who had won five of their previious seven.

The Jets were playing for the first game since rookie star Patrik Laine was lost indefinitely due to a concussion suffered in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Drew Stafford took Laine’s spot on the top line with center Mark Scheifele and right wing Nikolaj Ehlers, a trio that spent some time together last season.