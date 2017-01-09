Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Monday’s Scores Next Story Steen leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Alabama A&M, 81-65
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hellebuyck gets 3rd shutout…

Hellebuyck gets 3rd shutout of season, Jets beat Flames 2-0

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 11:01 pm
Share

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night.

Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, winners of three of their last four games. Hellebuyck now has five shutouts in his two-year NHL career.

Chad Johnson stopped aside 25 shots for the Flames, who had won five of their previious seven.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

The Jets were playing for the first game since rookie star Patrik Laine was lost indefinitely due to a concussion suffered in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Advertisement

Drew Stafford took Laine’s spot on the top line with center Mark Scheifele and right wing Nikolaj Ehlers, a trio that spent some time together last season.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hellebuyck gets 3rd shutout…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Monday’s Scores Next Story Steen leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Alabama A&M, 81-65