Henson’s 24, Carey’s 21 carry Wagner past Sacred Heart 75-62

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Henson scored 24 points and Michael Carey added 21 and Wagner defeated Sacred Heart 75-62 on Saturday.

Henson had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half as the Seahawks (6-8, 2-2 Northeastern Conference) took a 35-31 lead after trailing 16-10.

Mike Aaman opened the second half with a layup, Carey followed with a jumper after an offensive rebound and Henson hit a 3-pointer as Wagner quickly pushed the lead to 11 in the first 90 seconds off the second half.

The Pioneers (6-11, 1-3) got it back to two on Sean Hoehn 3 at the 12:03 mark before Carey scored six-straight points. Quincy McKnight’s steal and layup at 8:03 again cut the deficit to two and Matej Buovac’s 3 at 3:37 made it a three-point game.

Advertisement

But Wagner missed five-straight shots, committed two turnovers the Seahawks scored 10-straight points.

Buovac had 15 points and Devon Barnett 14 for Sacred Heart.