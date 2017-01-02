Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The New York Giants topped Washington 19-10 on Sunday, dashing the Redskins’ chances to make the playoffs. Rashad Jennings rushed for a 2-yard touchdown and Robbie Gould kicked two field goals for the Giants, who finished the season with an 11-5 record. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 285 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rex Burkhead ran for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Andy Dalton threw for 226 yards and a score as the Bengals earned their fifth straight win over the Ravens at home. Baltimore receiver Steve Smith caught three passes for 34 yards in what was probably the final game of his career.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal Sunday night in the Anaheim Ducks’ 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Goalie John Gibson made 52 saves to set career and franchise records for the Ducks. Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers.

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored in regulation and overtime on Sunday as the Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in an outdoor game at BMO Field in Toronto. Leo Komarov, Mitch Marner, and Connor Brown also lit the lamp for the Maple Leafs. The game was delayed 30 minutes at the start because of sun on the ice.