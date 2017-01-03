Sports Listen

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 3:00 am
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Regan Magarity recorded a 24-point, 17-rebound double-double Monday night to help No. 18 Virginia Tech beat North Carolina 76-68. Sidney Cook and Chanette Hicks also had double-doubles for the Hokies, who remain unbeaten this season. Destinee Walker finished with 22 points for North Carolina.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jackson Kent scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead James Madison past Towson 64-44 on Monday night. Shakir Brown added 11 points for the Dukes, who won their third straight. None of the Towson players scored in double figures but Arnaud William Adala Moto hauled in 10 rebounds.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Dixon hit a 3-pointer just before the overtime buzzer on Monday to give William & Mary a 95-93 victory over Hofstra. Dixon finished with 25 points and Omar Prewitt added 21 for the Tribe. Justin Wright-Foreman led Hofstra with a career-high 30 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans and receiver Isaiah Ford are giving up their final seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. The Hokies each posted their decisions on their Twitter accounts Monday. Evans is a junior college transfer who played one season in Blacksburg, Virginia. Ford has been a three-year starter for the Hokies.

Sports News
