Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored 22 seconds into overtime Tuesday night as the Washington Capitals topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5. T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson also scored for Washington. The Capitals won their third game in a row, while the Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak came to an end.

DALLAS (AP) — Harrison Barnes and Deron Williams combined for 47 points Tuesday in the Dallas Mavericks’ 113-105 victory over the Washington Wizards. Devin Harris added 17 points for the Mavericks, who trailed by 12 in the third quarter before rallying. John Wall led the Wizards with 27 points and Bradley Beal added 25.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — David Robertson made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help UNC Asheville beat Liberty 70-57 on Tuesday night. MaCio Teague added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Asheville. Ryan Kemrite led Liberty with 17 points, while John Dawson finished with 15.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Anthony Livingston hit a 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give Texas Tech a 77-76 win over No. 7 West Virginia. Livingston, Zach Smith, Niem Stevenson and Keenan Evans all scored in double digits for the Red Raiders. Esa Ahmad led the Mountaineers with 13 points.