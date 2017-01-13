Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, and he appears to be getting some experienced help. The Rams on Thursday hired McVay, who turns 31 on January 24th.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Greg Roman as the team’s senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach. Roman was fired as Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator two weeks into the 2016 season. He came to Buffalo in 2015 after spending four seasons as offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Trey Chapman knocked in a pair of free throws in the final minute and Keith Smith blocked Western Carolina’s final shot as VMI held on for a 79-78 victory Thursday night for its first Southern Conference win of the season. Chapman scored 18 points for the Keydets, including 8 of 10 free-throw attempts.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Joe Chealey hit a jumper and Grant Riller added a free throw in the final seconds to give College of Charleston a 53-51 victory over James Madison Thursday night. Jackson Kent led James Madison with 14 points.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Bryce, Chris Flemmings, and Denzel Ingram all scored 18 points to lead North Carolina-Wilmington past William and Mary 101-77 Thursday night. Jack Whitman’s dunk for William and Mary put the Tribe on top 30-22 with 7:52 left before halftime. But the Seahawks went on a 12-0 run in a little more than two minutes and took the lead on Cacook’s dunk. It was 47-36 at the half.