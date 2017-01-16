Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Williams and Matt Niskanen scored two goals apiece Sunday to help the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0. Andre Burakovsky added a power-play goal for the Capitals, who lead the NHL with 63 points. The Flyers dropped to 22-18-6 on the season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Boswell kicked an NFL-record six fields goals Sunday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 in the AFC playoffs. Le’Veon Bell broke his own franchise playoff records by rushing for 170 yards as the Steelers advanced to meet the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City remains winless at home in the playoffs since the 1993 postseason.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired Sunday to give the Green Bay Packers a 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers move on to face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC title game. The Cowboys rallied twice to tie the game up at 31 before Crosby’s game-winning kick.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Doug McDermott scored a career-high 31 points Sunday night as the Chicago Bulls topped the Memphis Grizzlies 108-104. Bulls star Jimmy Butler added 16 points, including a 15-foot jumper that broke a 104-all tie with 25 seconds left. Mike Conley led Memphis with 28 points and eight assists.