Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have interviewed outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky for their defensive coordinator job. The team confirmed Manusky’s interview Tuesday. Other confirmed candidates for the position include former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, former Buffalo Bills assistant Rob Ryan and former Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee. Beamer and two other new members, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Robert Morris University President Chris Howard, will begin three-year terms next season. They will replace Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Dubinsky scored two goals Tuesday night in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Boone Jenner and Lukas Sedlak also had goals for the Blue Jackets. Columbus got their third win in seven games since ending a 16-game winning streak.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points to lead No. 5 Kentucky past Mississippi State 88-81 on Tuesday night. Malik Monk added 14 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 16-2 on the season. Freshman Lamar Peters led Mississippi State with a career-high 25 points.