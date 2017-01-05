Herman defends hiring Beck as Texas OC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas coach Tom Herman is defending hiring former Ohio State assistant Tim Beck to be his offensive coordinator.
Herman says Beck was his primary target as offensive coordinator. The hire was announced this week after Ohio State lost 31-0 to Clemson in the College Football Playoff.
Herman says Beck didn’t call plays at Ohio State.
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.