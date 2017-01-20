Hermanson leads No. 23 Saint Mary’s past Pacific 62-50

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Calvin Hermanson scored seven of his 17 points as part of a big run in the second half and No. 23 Saint Mary’s pulled away to beat Pacific 62-50 on Thursday night.

Jock Landale added 10 points and 10 rebounds while Joe Rahon had nine points and nine assists for Saint Mary’s, which has won 10 of 11.

The Gaels (16-2, 6-1 West Coast Conference) let most of a 19-point lead slip away and were up 35-30 early in the second half before Hermanson sparked a 17-4 run. Landale had four points during the run while Tanner Krebbs made two of his three 3-pointers.

T.J. Wallace scored 13 points for Pacific. The Tigers (8-12, 2-5) have lost eight straight and 10 of 11 in the series between the schools.