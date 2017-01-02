Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story US beats Switzerland to advance to world junior semifinals
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hervey leads Texas-Arlington past…

Hervey leads Texas-Arlington past Appalachian State, 84-69

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:39 pm
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kevin Hervey picked up his 15th career double-double and Texas-Arlington earned its 11th straight victory with an 84-69 win over Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference contest Monday night.

Hervey scored 21 points and pulled down a dozen rebounds to lead four Mavericks into double-figure scoring.

UTA (12-3, 2-0) led by just four points at intermission but pushed its advantage to 11 points when Hervey buried a 3-pointer with 14:33 left to make it 51-40.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Jalen Jones added 13 points, Erick Neal 12 and Kaelon Wilson pitched in 11 points off the Mavericks’ bench. UTA was 29 of 67 from the field (43.3 percent) and made just 3 of 15 from deep, but was 23 of 32 from the line.

Advertisement

Freshman Patrick Good came off the Appalachian State bench to knock down seven 3-pointers and score 21 points. Isaac Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-8, 0-2).

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hervey leads Texas-Arlington past…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story US beats Switzerland to advance to world junior semifinals