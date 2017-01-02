Hervey leads Texas-Arlington past Appalachian State, 84-69

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kevin Hervey picked up his 15th career double-double and Texas-Arlington earned its 11th straight victory with an 84-69 win over Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference contest Monday night.

Hervey scored 21 points and pulled down a dozen rebounds to lead four Mavericks into double-figure scoring.

UTA (12-3, 2-0) led by just four points at intermission but pushed its advantage to 11 points when Hervey buried a 3-pointer with 14:33 left to make it 51-40.

Jalen Jones added 13 points, Erick Neal 12 and Kaelon Wilson pitched in 11 points off the Mavericks’ bench. UTA was 29 of 67 from the field (43.3 percent) and made just 3 of 15 from deep, but was 23 of 32 from the line.

Freshman Patrick Good came off the Appalachian State bench to knock down seven 3-pointers and score 21 points. Isaac Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-8, 0-2).