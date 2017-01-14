High Point routs Presbyterian 77-44

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jamal Wright scored 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and High Point routed Presbyterian 77-44 on Saturday night.

Three of Wright’s seven field goals were from beyond the arc, and he also added five assists. Tarique Thompson finished with 14 points and Anthony Lindauer had 13 for the Panthers (8-10, 2-4 Big South), who shot 50.9 percent while holding the Blue Hose to 32.7 percent.

High Point is 3-0 when shooting better than 50 percent, and 5-0 when holding opponents below 40.

Will Adams scored 12 points for Presbyterian (4-13, 0-6), which has lost 10 of 11 to High Point.

Three Wright free throws extended the High Point lead beyond the 20-point mark, 47-25, with 17:14 remaining in the game. A Lindauer 3 about eight minutes later sparked a 13-0 Panthers run which pushed their lead to 72-37 and iced the game.