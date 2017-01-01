Hockey East Glance

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 4:14 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 8 1 1 17 40 22 13 7 2
UMass-Lowell 6 3 1 13 31 21 12 5 3
New Hampshire 5 1 1 11 31 17 9 7 2
Notre Dame 5 3 1 11 28 20 11 6 2
Vermont 5 3 1 11 24 22 10 6 2
Boston U. 4 2 2 10 19 16 10 5 2
UConn 4 3 2 10 23 22 8 6 6
UMass 2 7 1 5 21 36 5 13 2
Merrimack 1 4 3 5 17 27 7 9 3
Northeastern 1 6 2 4 21 31 7 7 4
Providence 1 4 2 4 17 23 8 6 4
Maine 1 6 1 3 17 32 7 10 3
Wednesday’s Game

Colorado College 3, Merrimack 0

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack 4, N. Michigan 2

Quinnipiac 3, Boston College 1

Friday’s Games

UMass-Lowell 3, Colgate 2

Boston College 1, Ferris St. 1, OT

UMass 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1, OT

UConn 4, St. Cloud St. 3

Northeastern 8, Clarkson 2

New Hampshire 6, Maine 4

Denver 2, Providence 2, Ot

Vermont 7, Bentley 1

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 3, Bentley 1

UMass-Lowell 7, Dartmouth 4

Notre Dame 5, Alaska 0

Minnesota 5, UMass 1

Providence 3, Denver 1

UConn 4, Brown 1

Sunday’s Game

Notre Dame 4, Alaska 0

Tuesday’s Games

UMass-Lowell at RPI, 7 p.m.

American International at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Yale, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Union (NY) at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

USA U-18 Team at Maine, 7 p.m., exhibition

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boston U. vs. UMass at Fenway Park, 1:30 p.m.

Yale vs. UConn at Hartford, Conn., 3:05 p.m.

Boston College vs. Providence at Fenway Park, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Cornell at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

