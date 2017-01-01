Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|8
|1
|1
|17
|40
|22
|13
|7
|2
|UMass-Lowell
|6
|3
|1
|13
|31
|21
|12
|5
|3
|New Hampshire
|5
|1
|1
|11
|31
|17
|9
|7
|2
|Notre Dame
|5
|3
|1
|11
|28
|20
|11
|6
|2
|Vermont
|5
|3
|1
|11
|24
|22
|10
|6
|2
|Boston U.
|4
|2
|2
|10
|19
|16
|10
|5
|2
|UConn
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|22
|8
|6
|6
|UMass
|2
|7
|1
|5
|21
|36
|5
|13
|2
|Merrimack
|1
|4
|3
|5
|17
|27
|7
|9
|3
|Northeastern
|1
|6
|2
|4
|21
|31
|7
|7
|4
|Providence
|1
|4
|2
|4
|17
|23
|8
|6
|4
|Maine
|1
|6
|1
|3
|17
|32
|7
|10
|3
|Wednesday’s Game
Colorado College 3, Merrimack 0
Merrimack 4, N. Michigan 2
Quinnipiac 3, Boston College 1
UMass-Lowell 3, Colgate 2
Boston College 1, Ferris St. 1, OT
UMass 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1, OT
UConn 4, St. Cloud St. 3
Northeastern 8, Clarkson 2
New Hampshire 6, Maine 4
Denver 2, Providence 2, Ot
Vermont 7, Bentley 1
Vermont 3, Bentley 1
UMass-Lowell 7, Dartmouth 4
Notre Dame 5, Alaska 0
Minnesota 5, UMass 1
Providence 3, Denver 1
UConn 4, Brown 1
Notre Dame 4, Alaska 0
UMass-Lowell at RPI, 7 p.m.
American International at UMass, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Yale, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
USA U-18 Team at Maine, 7 p.m., exhibition
Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Boston U. vs. UMass at Fenway Park, 1:30 p.m.
Yale vs. UConn at Hartford, Conn., 3:05 p.m.
Boston College vs. Providence at Fenway Park, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Cornell at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.