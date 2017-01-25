Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|11
|3
|1
|23
|52
|30
|16
|9
|2
|Boston U.
|9
|3
|2
|20
|37
|25
|16
|6
|2
|Vermont
|8
|4
|1
|17
|38
|36
|16
|7
|2
|Notre Dame
|7
|4
|2
|16
|37
|27
|14
|8
|3
|New Hampshire
|6
|3
|3
|15
|41
|29
|11
|9
|4
|UMass-Lowell
|7
|5
|1
|15
|38
|29
|15
|7
|3
|UConn
|5
|6
|2
|12
|34
|36
|9
|10
|6
|Providence
|4
|6
|2
|10
|32
|36
|12
|8
|4
|Merrimack
|3
|7
|3
|9
|28
|40
|9
|13
|3
|Northeastern
|3
|8
|3
|9
|37
|45
|9
|10
|5
|Maine
|2
|9
|1
|5
|26
|45
|8
|13
|3
|UMass
|2
|9
|1
|5
|25
|47
|5
|17
|2
|Tuesday’s Games
Boston College 2, UConn 1
Merrimack 3, Boston U. 1
Northeastern at UMass-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston U., 7:35 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMass at Maine, 7 p.m.
Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UConn at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at Boston U., 7:35 p.m.
Vermont at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Vermont at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 7:05 p.m.