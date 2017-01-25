Sports Listen

Hockey East Glance

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:24 am
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 11 3 1 23 52 30 16 9 2
Boston U. 9 3 2 20 37 25 16 6 2
Vermont 8 4 1 17 38 36 16 7 2
Notre Dame 7 4 2 16 37 27 14 8 3
New Hampshire 6 3 3 15 41 29 11 9 4
UMass-Lowell 7 5 1 15 38 29 15 7 3
UConn 5 6 2 12 34 36 9 10 6
Providence 4 6 2 10 32 36 12 8 4
Merrimack 3 7 3 9 28 40 9 13 3
Northeastern 3 8 3 9 37 45 9 10 5
Maine 2 9 1 5 26 45 8 13 3
UMass 2 9 1 5 25 47 5 17 2
Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 2, UConn 1

Merrimack 3, Boston U. 1

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at UMass-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston U., 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass at Maine, 7 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Maine at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Merrimack, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Boston U., 7:35 p.m.

Vermont at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Sports News
The Associated Press

