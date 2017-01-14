Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Cowan scores 19 and Maryland outlasts Illinois 62-56 Next Story Saturday’s College Hockey Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Holyfield heats up in…

Holyfield heats up in 2nd half, leads SF Austin to 80-60 win

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 9:27 pm
Share

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — TJ Holyfield got in the rhythm in the second half, making 8 of 11 from the field to total 17 points, and Stephen F. Austin rolled over Nicholls 80-60 on Saturday night to give first-year coach Kyle Keller his first back-to-back Southland Conference wins of the season.

Holyfield, who played just two minutes and picked up two fouls in the first half, added four rebounds and three blocks in the second period. Leon Gilmore III made 5 of 8 field goal attempts for 12 points, while dishing out five assists. Dallas Cameron had 11 points.

Stephen F. Austin (8-9, 3-2) was 33 of 61 (54 percent) from the floor while limiting the Colonels to 18-of-53 (34 percent) shooting.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The Lumberjacks led 38-30 at the break, pushed that to 62-42 at the midway point of the second half and coasted to the win.

Advertisement

Johnathan Bell led Nicholls (9-9, 2-3) with 17 points.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Holyfield heats up in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Cowan scores 19 and Maryland outlasts Illinois 62-56 Next Story Saturday’s College Hockey Scores