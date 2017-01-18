Home cooking: Wiz top Grizz 104-101, 13th win in row in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A vastly different team at home, the Wizards won their 13th consecutive game in Washington by edging the Memphis Grizzlies 104-101 Wednesday night behind two late layups from John Wall, who finished with 25 points and 13 assists.
James Ennis III missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for Memphis.
The Wizards are just 4-13 on the road but now 18-6 at home, where they’ve compiled their longest winning streak since a 15-game run in the 1988-89 season.
Washington never trailed and led by as many as 19 points in the first half, then held on after a 10-0 run by Memphis made it a two-point game with 2 1/2 minutes left. That’s when Wall took over, scoring on consecutive drives.