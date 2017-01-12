Sports Listen

Trending:

OPMDoDPay freeezeTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Central Arkansas beats Houston Baptist 89-78 Next Story Northwestern St. rallies from 13 down, edges Nicholls 86-81
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hooker leads North Dakota…

Hooker leads North Dakota to 90-85 win at Montana State

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 11:39 pm
Share

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Quinton Hooker scored 24 points and Geno Crandall and Conner Avants added 22 and 20 points, respectively, as North Dakota won for the fourth time in five meetings at Montana State, 90-85 on Thursday night.

Zach Green hit a pair of free throws to pull Montana State within four points, 76-72, with under five minutes to play. Avants hit two free throws to push the lead to six, and added two more from the line and a layup to help close out the win.

North Dakota (9-6, 4-1 Big Sky) won its first three games on the Bobcats’ home floor before Montana State won last year’s season finale. The Fighting Hawks now are 8-5 all-time in Bozeman and lead the all-time series with Montana State, 13-11.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The Fighting Hawks shot 30 of 60 from the field (50 percent).

Advertisement

Tyler Hall scored 23 points for Montana State (6-12, 1-4).

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hooker leads North Dakota…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Central Arkansas beats Houston Baptist 89-78 Next Story Northwestern St. rallies from 13 down, edges Nicholls 86-81