Hornets-Bulls, Box

By master January 2, 2017 10:33 pm
CHARLOTTE (111)

Kidd-Gilchrist 3-10 0-0 6, Williams 3-9 2-2 9, Hibbert 2-4 2-2 6, Walker 13-19 2-2 34, Batum 7-17 4-4 19, Hawes 5-9 0-0 10, Kaminsky 2-5 2-2 6, Sessions 2-3 2-3 6, Lamb 4-7 6-7 15. Totals 41-83 20-22 111.

CHICAGO (118)

McDermott 5-12 1-1 11, Gibson 3-8 0-0 6, Lopez 2-6 1-2 5, Carter-Williams 4-12 2-2 10, Butler 15-24 21-22 52, Felicio 2-2 0-0 4, Mirotic 4-10 2-2 12, Grant 4-10 0-0 9, Valentine 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 42-90 27-29 118.

Charlotte 23 34 28 26—111
Chicago 25 33 24 36—118

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-19 (Walker 6-8, Williams 1-3, Lamb 1-3, Batum 1-3, Hawes 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1), Chicago 7-23 (Valentine 3-5, Mirotic 2-7, Grant 1-2, Butler 1-4, Carter-Williams 0-2, McDermott 0-3). Fouled Out_Kidd-Gilchrist. Rebounds_Charlotte 35 (Walker 11), Chicago 44 (Butler 12). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Batum 5), Chicago 23 (Butler, Grant 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 19, Chicago 17. Technicals_Charlotte defensive three second, Charlotte team, Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte coach Steve Clifford, Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg.

