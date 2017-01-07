Hornets-Spurs, Box

Kidd-Gilchrist 6-9 0-0 12, Williams 3-10 4-4 11, Zeller 3-5 3-4 9, Walker 6-13 4-5 18, Lamb 4-12 5-6 13, Kaminsky 0-3 2-2 2, Hibbert 4-6 2-2 10, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Sessions 1-6 1-2 3, Belinelli 2-10 0-0 5, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-75 21-25 85.
Leonard 7-18 2-2 19, Aldridge 5-9 5-6 15, Gasol 2-7 0-0 5, Parker 1-8 0-0 2, Green 2-6 0-0 6, Bertans 5-6 7-8 21, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Dedmon 6-6 3-4 15, Murray 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 6-14 0-0 13, Ginobili 1-7 0-0 3, Simmons 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 36-89 17-20 102.
|Charlotte
|24
|26
|14
|21—
|85
|San Antonio
|24
|23
|26
|29—102
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 4-21 (Walker 2-4, Belinelli 1-4, Williams 1-6, Sessions 0-1, Kaminsky 0-3, Lamb 0-3), San Antonio 13-34 (Bertans 4-5, Leonard 3-10, Green 2-4, Simmons 1-2, Gasol 1-2, Ginobili 1-3, Mills 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 48 (Kidd-Gilchrist, Zeller 9), San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 11). Assists_Charlotte 18 (Walker, Lamb 3), San Antonio 29 (Simmons 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, San Antonio 21.
