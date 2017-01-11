Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story African Cup returns to exotic Gabon, but with air of unease Next Story ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hospitalized Texas baby soothed…

Hospitalized Texas baby soothed by Dallas Cowboys games

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:22 am
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The parents of a Texas baby hospitalized with a congenital heart defect are turning to an unlikely source to soothe her: the Dallas Cowboys.

WFAA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jj3AnR ) 3-month-old Lola Catron has already undergone heart surgery twice since her Oct. 4 birth. While sitting with Lola at Fort Worth’s Cook Children’s Hospital, her mom and dad discovered that Cowboys games on Sundays had a calming effect on her.

Now, whenever Lola is in pain from headaches brought on by the surgeries, Laura Catron finds a replay of a Cowboys game online. She has shared a Facebook video of a crying Lola settling down while watching the Cowboys.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Laura Carton says she hopes media coverage raises awareness about Lola’s battle with her congenital heart defect.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WFAA-TV, http://www.wfaa.com

Topics:
Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hospitalized Texas baby soothed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story African Cup returns to exotic Gabon, but with air of unease Next Story ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results