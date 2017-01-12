Sports Listen

Hot-shooting Badgers blitz Ohio State

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 8:53 pm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bronson Koenig scored 21 points as No. 18 Wisconsin recovered from a poor shooting performance four days earlier to blitz Ohio State 89-66 on Thursday night.

Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot 39 percent from the field on Sunday, including just 2 of 14 from 3-point range, as Purdue snapped the Badgers’ nine-game winning streak.

Wisconsin had no such troubles with the Buckeyes (10-7, 0-4). The Badgers shot 49 percent from the field, including a season-best 55 percent from the 3-point line.

Nigel Hayes added 15 points, while Vitto Brown scored 12.

Ohio State, playing its third straight game without Keita Bates-Diop, who’s out for the season with a stress fracture in his leg, allowed Wisconsin to turn 21 offensive rebounds into 28 second-chance points.

JaQuan Lyle led the Buckeyes with 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes dropped to 0-4 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1997-98, when they finished 1-15 in the conference. What’s more, their only wins since mid-December are against Youngstown State and UNC-Asheville.

Wisconsin: The Badgers came in hitting just over 35 percent of their 3-point attempts. It’s well established Wisconsin has a strong inside game with Hayes, Ethan Happ and others. When the Badgers are this hot from the outside, though, they’re at a different level.

KEY RUN

Wisconsin took control of the game in the first half after a stretch of four straight Ohio State makes. The Buckeyes then hit 1 of their next 9 field goal attempts as Wisconsin went on a 21-6 run that turned a 19-16 edge into a 40-22 lead.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Michigan State on Sunday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers are off until Tuesday, when they host Michigan.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

