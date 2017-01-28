Sports Listen

Hot shooting carries Loyola Chicago over Indiana St 81-66

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:21 pm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Milton Doyle scored 20 points, Clayton Custer added 15, and hot-shooting Loyola Chicago rolled to a wire-to-wire 81-66 win over Indiana State on Saturday.

Doyle finished 5 of 10 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line, the lone miss for the Ramblers, who made 23 of 24 from the charity stripe. Loyola entered as the 217th-best free-throw shooting team at 68.2 percent.

Leading 15-10 midway through the first half, the Ramblers used a 14-3 run over the next six minutes to take a 29-13 lead and effectively put the game out of reach. Loyola led 42-24 at the half and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Ramblers (16-7, 6-4 Missouri Valley) shot 10 of 16 on 3-pointers, including 7 of 9 in the second half. They finished 24 of 46 (52.2 percent) overall.

Loyola has its best record through 23 games since the 1984-85 team, which eventually reached the NCAA Sweet 16, the last Rambler club to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

Brenton Scott and Everett Clemons each scored 12 points for Indiana State (7-15, 1-9), which has lost four straight and nine of 10.

Sports News
