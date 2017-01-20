How low? ‘Limbo Queen’ slips under airport bench on layover

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A record-setting limbo dancer gave Philadelphia airport passengers some free entertainment this week when she scooted under a bench at a terminal.
Shemika Charles, who goes by “The Limbo Queen,” had a layover in Philadelphia on her way to a scheduled performance at a basketball game in Wisconsin. She says on Twitter she “had to get loose” and decided to have a little fun.
She posted video of herself successfully dancing through the tiny opening between the bottom of the bench and the floor.
OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day
Charles set the current Guinness World Record mark for lowest limbo by a female when she passed under a bar just 8.5 inches off the ground in 2010.