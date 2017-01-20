Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Pitcher Neftali Feliz agrees to $5.35M deal with Brewers Next Story Penny Hardaway inducted into Magic Hall of Fame
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hudson Swafford shoots second…

Hudson Swafford shoots second 65, leads in rainy La Quinta

By JOHN NICHOLSON January 20, 2017 6:22 pm
Share

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Hudson Swafford shot his second straight 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the CareerBuilder Challenge, finishing just as a storm hit the desert layouts.

Winless in his four-year PGA Tour career, Swafford had a bogey-free round on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West after opening Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.

First-round leader Dominic Bozzelli and Danny Lee were tied for second. Bozzelli followed his opening 64 on PGA West’s Stadium Course with a 67 at La Quinta. Lee, from New Zealand, had a 64 at La Quinta.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Phil Mickelson played the final six holes in intermittent showers in the second-to-last group off the 10th tee on the Nicklaus course. The tournament ambassador followed an opening 68 at La Quinta with a 66 to reach 10 under in his return from two sports hernia surgeries.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hudson Swafford shoots second…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Pitcher Neftali Feliz agrees to $5.35M deal with Brewers Next Story Penny Hardaway inducted into Magic Hall of Fame