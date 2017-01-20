Hudson Swafford shoots second 65, leads in rainy La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Hudson Swafford shot his second straight 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the CareerBuilder Challenge, finishing just as a storm hit the desert layouts.

Winless in his four-year PGA Tour career, Swafford had a bogey-free round on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West after opening Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.

First-round leader Dominic Bozzelli and Danny Lee were tied for second. Bozzelli followed his opening 64 on PGA West’s Stadium Course with a 67 at La Quinta. Lee, from New Zealand, had a 64 at La Quinta.

Phil Mickelson played the final six holes in intermittent showers in the second-to-last group off the 10th tee on the Nicklaus course. The tournament ambassador followed an opening 68 at La Quinta with a 66 to reach 10 under in his return from two sports hernia surgeries.